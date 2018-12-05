Dog food sold in Canada recalled over potential toxic vitamin D levels

Eight dog food brands, including one that is sold in Canada, are being recalled after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warned about their potentially deadly levels of vitamin D.

On Monday, the FDA said it found samples of the recalled brand contained as much as 70 times the intended amount of vitamin D.

Although vitamin D is an essential nutrient for dogs, if too much is ingested it can be dangerous and cause vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst and urination, kidney failure, weight loss and even death, according to the FDA.

Brands affected by the recall include: Ahold Delhaize, ELM Pet Foods Inc., Kroger, Lidl (Orlando brand), ANF Inc., Sunshine Mills Inc., Natural Life Pet Products and Nutrisca.

Sunshine Mills Inc., sells its product in Canada. The recall of this brand’s dog food includes:

Evolve Chicken & Rice Puppy Dry Dog Food

UPC 0-73657-00862-0 – 14 lb. bag

UPC 0-73657-00863-7 – 28 lb. bag

Sportsman’s Pride Large Breed Puppy Dry Dog Food

UPC 0-70155-10566-0 – 40 lb. bag

UPC 0-70155-10564-0 – 40 lb. bag

Triumph Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food

UPC 0-73657-00873-6 – 3.5 lb. bag

UPC 0-73657-00874-3 – 16 lb. bag

UPC 0-73657-00875-0 – 30 lb. bag

The dog food bags affected have a best buy date code of Nov. 1, 2018, to Nov. 8, 2019.

Pet owners dogs who have consumed any of the products listed above should contact their veterinarian, Sunshine Mills stated in its website, adding that the products were distributed in retail stores in the U.S. and Canada.

Global News reached out to the company for comment but did not hear back at the time of publication.

In terms of a federall recall in Canada, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) said pet production in is not a regulated commodity.

“CFIA does not have recall authority. Canadian pet food manufacturers would lead recalls of affected product,” the agency said.

The FDA said the only pet products that have been impacted by this recall are food made for dogs and pet owners should discontinue feeding them to dogs.

“Consumers who have purchased any of the products affected by this recall should dispose of it or return it to the retailer for a full refund,” the FDA said.

