Tiger-Cats president mum on specifics of 2020 Grey Cup bid at Hamilton City Hall

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have presented to city council, trying to generate excitement about a bid to host the Grey Cup in 2020.

Team owner Bob Young says projections are that 20,000 to 30,000 visitors would be drawn to the city for the CFL’s championship game, contributing to an economic impact of $100 million.

Tiger-Cats’ president of business operations, Matt Afinec, didn’t provide specifics when asked about plans to temporarily expand Tim Hortons Field from 24,000 to 35,000 seats, but he did indicate there are other plans for the south-end zone plaza.

Afinec says that space is “unique” to Hamilton’s bid, and “capitalizing on that in a unique and different way than just building temporary seats, I think is one of the strengths of our bid.”

He indicates that plans for the plaza space “focus on elements of the fan experience that we can drive through social viewing.”

CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie also presented to Hamilton City Council saying he’s seen the bid, the creativity and the energy, and he’s “witnessed how far this city has come and where it’s going.”

Hamilton last hosted the Grey Cup in 1996.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Montreal Alouettes are also bidding to host the 2020 Grey Cup.