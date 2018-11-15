Bill Kelly: Is the 2020 Grey Cup heading to Hamilton?

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats will be making a long-awaited bid to host the 2020 Grey Cup and if they’re successful, it could produce an economic windfall for the city.

The Tiger-Cats haven’t made an official request to partner with the city yet; it’s far too early in the process to do that, but a collaboration between the football team and the city is essential for a successful bid.

Apparently, City staff are crunching some numbers about what a Grey Cup Festival and game would mean to the city and they’ll present those projections to City Council next month.

Having attended the last four Grey Cups, I can tell you that the economic benefit of hosting the Grey Cup is significant, and unlike the costly Pan Am involvement, a Grey Cup bid carries no major infrastructure costs; the stadium and the hotels and convention facilities already exist.

I’m told that a number of business and community leaders have expressed support for the bid, including a letter of support from Mayor Fred Eisenberger, and after council sees the business plan and financial benefits, we hope they’ll be on board as well.

I know that there may still be some acrimonious feelings between some councillors and the Tiger-Cats over the controversial stadium issue. It was not the finest hour for either side, but with a lucrative Grey Cup Festival within our reach, it’s time to set aside past differences and do what’s best for Hamilton.

