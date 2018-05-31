Rick Zamperin: CFL should grant the 2020 Grey Cup to Hamilton

Not since 2014 have the fortunes of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats looked so promising.

Four years after the Ticats last went to the Grey Cup championship, which happened to be their second consecutive appearance in the CFL title game (both ended in losses), Hamilton is trending in the right direction.

I understand that at this point on the CFL calendar, in which no meaningful games have been played, it’s easy to anoint a team as the one to watch.

But I’m not here to crown the Ticats soon-to-be 2018 Grey Cup champions. Although, that would be great because their last championship season in 1999 seems like a lifetime ago.

The Ticats are moving in the right direction.

The litigation that has handcuffed the organization from bidding for the right to host the Grey Cup has officially ended.

With the league’s marquee game already scheduled for Edmonton this season and Calgary next year, it only makes sense that Hamilton is awarded the Grey Cup in 2020.

You heard me CFL. Four years after the Tiger-Cats last went to the Grey Cup, 19 years after Hamilton last won it, and 22 years after the CFL title game was last held in Steeltown, our city should be awarded the 2020 championship game.

Fans in Hamilton and those who love visiting our city have waited since that snowy night at Ivor Wynne Stadium in 1996 for another chance to host the Grey Cup.

Steeltown has beautiful Tim Hortons Field, a passionate fan base, and an owner in Bob Young that is more than deserving to reap the benefits of hosting the CFL championship.

The signing of QB Johnny Manziel has created a buzz in Hamilton, head coach June Jones is entering this season on the heels of an encouraging second half of 2017, and the East Division — as usual — is there for the taking.

Things are definitely looking up in Hamilton, and it comes at the perfect time.