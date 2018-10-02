Riders hope to host 2020 Grey Cup

With the Edmonton Eskimos set to host this year’s Grey Cup game next month, the Riders are setting their sights on hosting the 2020 CFL championship.

The Riders last hosted the Grey Cup in 2013 at old Mosaic Stadium.

President and CEO Craig Reynolds told 620 CKRM on Monday that the Riders intend to bid for the championship game, in what would be the team’s 110th season.

“I’m really excited about this. We have the best fans in Canada, best stadium in Canada, best team in Canada and we put on really great Grey Cups so this would be wonderful to have in 2020,” Mayor Michael Fougere said.

No word yet on which other teams are bidding – or when the announcement will be made.

Calgary is hosting the 2019 championship.