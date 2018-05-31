Tim Horton’s Field stadium lawsuit officially settled, says Hamilton mayor

A settlement has been finalized after two years of litigation involving Tim Horton’s Field.

Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger says the agreement between the city, contractor, Hamilton Tiger-Cats and various provincial agencies has been achieved with no added stadium costs being passed on to taxpayers.

He adds that there is money remaining to correct remaining deficiencies involving things like overhead speakers, leaks, floor drains, transformers, lighting, audio and visual and various mechanical systems.

The mayor stresses that with legal action complete, the city can now work with the Tiger-Cats to pursue the Grey Cup and possibly to bring a professional soccer franchise to Hamilton.

The $145-million stadium was funded by the city, the province and a federal government as part of the 2015 Pan Am/Parapan Am Games.

It was scheduled to be completed on June 30, 2014, but was not delivered to the City of Hamilton until almost one year later.

The details of the settlement remain confidential, but the mayor stresses that “what our local taxpayers need to know is that we’re not putting any more money in,” beyond the city’s initial $40-million contribution.