Settlement to stadium construction lawsuit could soon be finalized

It will be several days before the details are released to the public, but there’s word of a tentative settlement to the lawsuit involving the construction of Tom Horton’s Field.

The dispute relates to construction delays and structural problems at the stadium.

The legal action has pitted the Hamilton Tiger Cats against the City of Hamilton, Infrastucture Ontario, the consortium that was hired to build the stadium and the Pan Am Games organizing committee.

Ancaster Flamborough Dundas Westdale Liberal MPP Ted McMeekin confirms that “the general fabric of an agreement has come together,” adding that avoiding a more lengthy legal battle is “good news for our community.”

McMeekin is hopeful that a settlement will also mean moving ahead on some things that “we’ve been stymied on,” such as hosting a Grey Cup championship game.

He speculates that an agreement could be announced as soon as Wednesday, which is the date of the next meeting of Hamilton City Council.

A consortium called Ontario Sports Solution was hired by Infrastructure Ontario to build the stadium.

Ownership was turned over to the city after construction was substantially completed in 2014.

The city has since carried out a series of structural repairs.