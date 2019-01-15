City politicians brainstorm vision for London, put rough ideas to public for feedback

Armed with markers and chart paper, city politicians drafted some rough ideas for what could become London’s strategic plan.

“A city of unlimited potential,” “a resilient community,” and a “bold leader” were some of the suggestions during the strategic priorities and policy committee meeting on Monday, where the expectation was that councillors would come up with a proposed version of the plan.

But instead, after breaking apart into groups and hashing out their ideas on chart paper, councillors debated whether the inspirational statements needed more work before being put to the public rather than debating the statements themselves.

READ MORE: Conversation about London’s new Strategic Plan begins at city hall

“I wonder if it might be appropriate if this was to go to the community as some of the thoughts we’ve expressed in our own sessions,” Mayor Ed Holder said of council’s early brainstorming.

“There may be some members of the public, in particular, who are very good at synthesizing things, and may submit in part of their feedback, ‘Hey, here’s a way of stitching these things together,'” agreed Ward 4 Coun. Jesse Helmer. “We do have the time.”

But other councillors cautioned against putting such rough work up for community consultation, with Ward 11 Coun. Stephen Turner calling the results a “raw product” that he didn’t think was best-suited for consultation.

“I think we have to have some sort of product that’s a little cleaner, and provide a few options that we put out for public consultation.”

READ MORE: London city council expected to complete 97% of strategic plan goals by end of 2019

Ward 3 Coun. Shawn Lewis agreed, suggesting council whittle down the ideas generated for each category: London’s vision, mission, and set of values.

“I think we’re selling ourselves and this process a little short if we don’t have some discussion as Committee as a Whole on this tonight,” he said.

“Within our own [breakaway] group, we boiled down multiple opportunities into single ideas that we presented. I think there’s an opportunity to do that, and maybe get these down to two, three, or perhaps four [ideas.]”

In the end, the committee — which includes all 15 members of full council — voted 10-5 to ask the community for insight on the vision statements without further in-house debate. City staff will report back at the end of the month with an early look at feedback generated online.

There will be more opportunities — both online and in person — for London to weigh in throughout the month of February before final review in March.

London’s strategic plan defines the city’s vision, mission, and set of values, and acts as a guide for council and civic administration for the rest of the four-year term.