Conversation about London’s new Strategic Plan begins at city hall

A conversation that’ll guide decision-making at London city hall begins Monday.

Sitting as the Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee, all members of council will have their first conversation of the new year about London’s Strategic Plan. Made up of a mission, a vision, and a set of values, the Strategic Plan acts as a road map for council and civic administration for the next four years.

It’ll also help set the course of multi-year budget talks.

The new plan won’t get council’s official sign-off until April 23, and the community has the chance to weigh-in before that happens.

Feedback on a proposed version of the strategic plan, expected to come out of Monday’s meeting, will be accepted online between Jan. 15 and Jan. 28. Throughout the month of February, there will also be community engagement meetings across the city.

The Strategic Plan that guided decision-making the past four years defined London’s vision to be a leader in commerce, culture, and innovation. The mission was to be a respected and inspired public service partner, while the values chosen were individual responsibility, collaboration, collective accountability, and innovation.