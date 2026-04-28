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3 comments

  1. alfred mannion
    April 28, 2026 at 3:15 pm

    what a waste of tax payer dollars, this is the problem with government at all levels, spending my money on useless events,

  2. Anne
    April 28, 2026 at 3:07 pm

    why does fifi not pay for their own security. many tax payers can not even afford to go,

  3. Julia Crompton
    April 28, 2026 at 2:35 pm

    Who does this guy think he is?

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Politics

FIFA president’s people wanted a motorcade escort for him while in Vancouver. Police said no

By Amy Judd & Jordan Armstrong Global News
Posted April 28, 2026 2:26 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'FIFA security cost mystery'
FIFA security cost mystery
The kickoff of the first FIFA World Cup matches in Vancouver is just weeks away, but the cost of hosting the event, including the massive security operation, is still a mystery. Jordan Armstrong reports.
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The FIFA World Cup is about 40 days away, but much of the security cost surrounding the event remains a mystery.

However, one cost will not be put on taxpayers’ shoulders.

Global News learned that FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s people wanted a full motorcade escort for him while he is in Vancouver so that he can travel without disruption and go through traffic lights.

Sources say that the request went to the Vancouver police and was denied.

In a statement to Global News on Tuesday, a FIFA spokesperson said that the “President was not aware of, or involved in, any requests with authorities in relation to his transportation and security matters for the 76th FIFA Congress.

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“In line with previous arrangements for such events, FWC26 Canada, as local organisers, liaised with authorities requesting support in relation to all delegates, guests, and stakeholders.
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“FIFA does not comment on transportation and security protocols involving the FIFA President and would like to thank law enforcement in Vancouver for their ongoing support this week.”

A statement from Vancouver Mayor Ken Simms’ office reads in part, “Any transportation arrangements that are made will be appropriate, measured, and consistent with how Vancouver safely hosts major international events.”

The cost of security for the event remains a mystery, however.

B.C.’s Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, Nina Krieger, told reporters on Monday that the province has been in conversation with the federal government and expects to have an update about their contribution “in short order.”

She said she was not able to say what the provincial government’s contribution will be.

What is clear is that the World Cup matches will have the largest police deployment in Vancouver’s history.

“The primary focus is, remember, is the safety not only of those players and participants coming, but of the general public and, you know, an increase in tourism that comes to the regions,” Dave Jones, Vancouver’s head of safety and security for FIFA, told Global News.

Jones said the unprecedented security will include officers from the VPD, RCMP, plus Calgary and Edmonton’s municipal forces.

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