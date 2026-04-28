FIFA president’s people wanted a motorcade escort for him while in Vancouver. Police said no

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The FIFA World Cup is about 40 days away, but much of the security cost surrounding the event remains a mystery.

However, one cost will not be put on taxpayers’ shoulders.

Global News learned that FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s people wanted a full motorcade escort for him while he is in Vancouver so that he can travel without disruption and go through traffic lights.

Sources say that the request went to the Vancouver police and was denied.

In a statement to Global News on Tuesday, a FIFA spokesperson said that the “President was not aware of, or involved in, any requests with authorities in relation to his transportation and security matters for the 76th FIFA Congress.

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“In line with previous arrangements for such events, FWC26 Canada, as local organisers, liaised with authorities requesting support in relation to all delegates, guests, and stakeholders.

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“FIFA does not comment on transportation and security protocols involving the FIFA President and would like to thank law enforcement in Vancouver for their ongoing support this week.”

A statement from Vancouver Mayor Ken Simms’ office reads in part, “Any transportation arrangements that are made will be appropriate, measured, and consistent with how Vancouver safely hosts major international events.”

The cost of security for the event remains a mystery, however.

B.C.’s Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, Nina Krieger, told reporters on Monday that the province has been in conversation with the federal government and expects to have an update about their contribution “in short order.”

She said she was not able to say what the provincial government’s contribution will be.

What is clear is that the World Cup matches will have the largest police deployment in Vancouver’s history.

“The primary focus is, remember, is the safety not only of those players and participants coming, but of the general public and, you know, an increase in tourism that comes to the regions,” Dave Jones, Vancouver’s head of safety and security for FIFA, told Global News.

Jones said the unprecedented security will include officers from the VPD, RCMP, plus Calgary and Edmonton’s municipal forces.