Person sleeping in laneway struck and killed by garbage truck in downtown Toronto: police
Toronto police say a person is dead after being struck by a garbage truck in downtown Toronto early Tuesday.
Police said they responded to a call just before 6 a.m. in the area of Adelaide and York streets.
Authorities said the person was located in a laneway at the rear of a building and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the victim was sleeping when the person was hit by the truck which was backing up.
Insp. Jim Gotell said the driver is being treated for shock.
“The management from his company is making sure that he is provided with the appropriate psychological counselling that he will no doubt require. It was very traumatic for him,” Gotell said.
Police have not released the age and gender of the deceased.
