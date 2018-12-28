Pedestrians struck in collision at Eglinton and Danforth

Three people have been transported to hospital following a collision Friday afternoon in the area of Eglinton Avenue and Danforth Road.

It happened shortly before 3 p.m. At least two pedestrians were struck. One was taken to hospital via emergency run.

COLLISION:

Eglinton Av + Danforth Rd

-3 people taken to hospital

-1 person with life threatening injuries

-2 cars involved

-Unconfirmed that 1 car fled the scene

-Suspect car may be black

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) December 28, 2018

Toronto police say two vehicles were involved in the collision. There is an unconfirmed report that one of the vehicles involved may have fled the scene.

The intersection has been closed for police to investigate.

More to come…