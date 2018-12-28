Danforth collision
December 28, 2018 5:46 pm
Updated: December 28, 2018 6:02 pm

Pedestrians struck in collision at Eglinton and Danforth

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

A Toronto Police Service cruiser.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

Three people have been transported to hospital following a collision Friday afternoon in the area of Eglinton Avenue and Danforth Road.

It happened shortly before 3 p.m. At least two pedestrians were struck. One was taken to hospital via emergency run.

READ MORE: Female pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle in Toronto’s east end

Toronto police say two vehicles were involved in the collision. There is an unconfirmed report that one of the vehicles involved may have fled the scene.

The intersection has been closed for police to investigate.

More to come…

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Danforth collision
Danforth Eglinton
Danforth Eglinton collision
Danforth pedestrian
Eglinton collision
Toronto Collision
Toronto pedestrian

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News