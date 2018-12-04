2 pedestrians struck, killed minutes apart in Toronto and Mississauga collisions

Emergency crews in Toronto and Mississauga say two pedestrians have been struck and killed by vehicles minutes apart Tuesday evening.

The first collision happened at around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Midland and Dorcot avenues, north of Lawrence Avenue East.

The victim, a man who is believed to be in his 60s, died at the scene of the collision. Toronto police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Just after 7:45 p.m., Peel Regional Police and paramedics were called to the area of Erindale Station Road and Dundas Street West. Police said a woman also died at the scene.

The crash in Mississauga comes hours after a woman was fatally struck by a dump truck at Dorcast Street and Minotola Avenue, near Derry Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.