Traffic
December 4, 2018 8:39 pm

2 pedestrians struck, killed minutes apart in Toronto and Mississauga collisions

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Police investigate a fatal collision in Scarborough Tuesday evening.

Max Trotta / Global News
A A

Emergency crews in Toronto and Mississauga say two pedestrians have been struck and killed by vehicles minutes apart Tuesday evening.

The first collision happened at around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Midland and Dorcot avenues, north of Lawrence Avenue East.

READ MORE: Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Mississauga

The victim, a man who is believed to be in his 60s, died at the scene of the collision. Toronto police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Just after 7:45 p.m., Peel Regional Police and paramedics were called to the area of Erindale Station Road and Dundas Street West. Police said a woman also died at the scene.

WATCH: GTA police reiterate call for safety after spike in pedestrian collisions

The crash in Mississauga comes hours after a woman was fatally struck by a dump truck at Dorcast Street and Minotola Avenue, near Derry Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Greater Toronto Area
Mississauga
Mississauga pedestrian struck
Mississauga traffic
Pedestrian Struck
pedestrians
Road Safety
Safety
Scarborough traffic
Toronto Pedestrian Struck
Toronto Road Safety
Toronto traffic
Traffic

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News