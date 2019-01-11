Sudbury Wolves defeat Barrie Colts 4-3

The Sudbury Wolves defeated the Barrie Colts 4-3 Thursday evening at the Barrie Molson Centre.

The Wolves were dominant from the start, posting two goals in the second half of the first period.

The Colts rallied in the second with a goal from Jack York, four and a half minutes in.

However, a late goal from Macauley Carson put the score at 3-1 for Sudbury after 40 minutes of play.

In the third, York found the back of the net for a second time just four minutes in.

But, the Wolves responded with a power play goal a little over a minute later.

Dalton Duhart scored late in the third for Barrie, but it wasn’t enough to rally the Colts for a win.

Barrie’s goalie, Kai Edmonds, made 35 saves on 39 shots during Thursday night’s game.

Wolves netminder, Mitchell Weeks, saved 24 of 27 shots for the win.

The Barrie Colts will host the Oshawa Generals next at home at the Barrie Molson Centre on Saturday. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m.