Vancouver mayor urging BC Place to make a deal with the Whitecaps

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Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim is urging BC Place to make a deal with the Vancouver Whitecaps to keep them in the city.

“The City of Vancouver has done its part to create a path forward for the team’s future here by offering prime space at Hastings Park for the Whitecaps to construct a new stadium and entertainment district,” Sim said in a statement.

“Now, we face the difficult part.”

BC Place is owned and operated by the B.C. government.

“In order for the team to stay in Vancouver, the Whitecaps and Province must sign a bridge deal that will allow BC Place to become viable in the near term while a new stadium can be designed and built,” Sim said in the statement.

When asked on Tuesday about the possibility of buying the Whitecaps, Ravi Kahlon, B.C.’s jobs and economic growth minister, said the province wasn’t willing to do that.

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“I’ve been getting messages from Whitecaps fans saying that B.C. should just give BC Place to the Whitecaps. The management has not asked for that,” he said.

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“We’ve opened up our books. They see the numbers. They see we’re breaking even with the agreement that we have with them and at no time have they come forward and said here’s our proposal for that.”

The Athletic reported on Monday that Major League Soccer owners met earlier this month to discuss the Whitecaps’ future and relocation was raised as a possibility.

The article, citing anonymous sources, says moving the Whitecaps to Las Vegas was the main option discussed at the meeting.

The team has been up for sale since December 2024.

In January, Axel Schuster, CEO and sporting director of the club, said that despite good conversations with BC Place and PavCo, which owns and operates BC Place, the future has stalled.

“From our side, it feels like there’s nothing left; the progress has come to an end,” Schuster said.

With the FIFA World Cup coming to Vancouver this year, the Whitecaps will play eight of the first nine MLS matches at home, followed by nearly three months on the road while BC Place is being used for the World Cup.

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“I would say the challenges we have and we have raised cannot be addressed in a way that is really bettering our situation in a good way,” Schuster said.

4:56 Whitecaps host last match at BC Place until August

Sim said the city is calling on the Whitecaps’ ownership to “publicly and clearly articulate what they need to stay here in Vancouver, and we are calling on the Provincial Government to come to the table and make that a reality.”

“To all Vancouver Whitecaps fans, to the Southsiders, and to all of the supporter groups, we need you to keep the fight going. We need you to stay strong, and we need you to stay loud.

“Losing the Whitecaps is not an option. #SAVETHECAPS”