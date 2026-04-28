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5 comments

  1. Duncan Campbell Scott
    April 28, 2026 at 4:49 pm

    LOL look at JV getting upset about more people/taxpayers interested in saving a soccer than there are interested in saving DRIPA.
    Only 10 MLAs would have voted against suspending, amending, or repealing DRIPA. That’s means 83 out of 93 would have for it.
    The people are speaking clearly now!
    Meanwhile 27,000 fans last week paid money and showed up in support of their soccer team, while I haven’t seen any news or protest of that size for support of the FN and DRIPA. Lol

  2. Bob B
    April 28, 2026 at 4:38 pm

    On another note, do you see that we can’t comment on FN DRIPA stories recently. Bahah!
    I guess some FNs cried and whined to the outlet to try to suppress the public’s opinion. It’s very clear now the FN are afraid of that the vast majority of voter opinion is against them.

  3. Bob B
    April 28, 2026 at 4:32 pm

    At JV, you’ve obviously never ever been to a game and generally have no idea what you are talking about. ( as usual). The crowd is at least 50% people of colour, along with the break down of the players too.
    The sport its self is dominated by people of colour.

  4. JV
    April 28, 2026 at 3:48 pm

    SCRAP THE CAPS ASAP

  5. JV
    April 28, 2026 at 3:42 pm

    Who cares about the f**king Whitecraps. Hopefully this team is done for once and for all. The only people that go to the games are a bunch of old white men and hindus from Richmond and Surrey

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Vancouver mayor urging BC Place to make a deal with the Whitecaps

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 28, 2026 3:34 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Future of the Whitecaps'
Future of the Whitecaps
Coming off their best season ever in MLS, the Vancouver Whitecaps face a number of significant questions about their future. Former 'Caps goalie David Ousted and Vancouver Downtown Business Improvement Association president and C.E.O. Jane Talbot talk about the new Save the Whitecaps from Relocation campaign – Mar 27, 2026
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Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim is urging BC Place to make a deal with the Vancouver Whitecaps to keep them in the city.

“The City of Vancouver has done its part to create a path forward for the team’s future here by offering prime space at Hastings Park for the Whitecaps to construct a new stadium and entertainment district,” Sim said in a statement.

“Now, we face the difficult part.”

BC Place is owned and operated by the B.C. government.

“In order for the team to stay in Vancouver, the Whitecaps and Province must sign a bridge deal that will allow BC Place to become viable in the near term while a new stadium can be designed and built,” Sim said in the statement.

When asked on Tuesday about the possibility of buying the Whitecaps, Ravi Kahlon, B.C.’s jobs and economic growth minister, said the province wasn’t willing to do that.

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“I’ve been getting messages from Whitecaps fans saying that B.C. should just give BC Place to the Whitecaps. The management has not asked for that,” he said.

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“We’ve opened up our books. They see the numbers. They see we’re breaking even with the agreement that we have with them and at no time have they come forward and said here’s our proposal for that.”

The Athletic reported on Monday that Major League Soccer owners met earlier this month to discuss the Whitecaps’ future and relocation was raised as a possibility.

The article, citing anonymous sources, says moving the Whitecaps to Las Vegas was the main option discussed at the meeting.

The team has been up for sale since December 2024.

In January, Axel Schuster, CEO and sporting director of the club, said that despite good conversations with BC Place and PavCo, which owns and operates BC Place, the future has stalled.

“From our side, it feels like there’s nothing left; the progress has come to an end,” Schuster said.

With the FIFA World Cup coming to Vancouver this year, the Whitecaps will play eight of the first nine MLS matches at home, followed by nearly three months on the road while BC Place is being used for the World Cup.

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“I would say the challenges we have and we have raised cannot be addressed in a way that is really bettering our situation in a good way,” Schuster said.

Click to play video: 'Whitecaps host last match at BC Place until August'
Whitecaps host last match at BC Place until August

Sim said the city is calling on the Whitecaps’ ownership to “publicly and clearly articulate what they need to stay here in Vancouver, and we are calling on the Provincial Government to come to the table and make that a reality.”

“To all Vancouver Whitecaps fans, to the Southsiders, and to all of the supporter groups, we need you to keep the fight going. We need you to stay strong, and we need you to stay loud.

“Losing the Whitecaps is not an option. #SAVETHECAPS”

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