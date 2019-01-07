Barrie Colts defeat Kingston Frontenacs 3-2

The Barrie Colts defeated the Kingston Frontenacs 3-2 at the Leon’s Centre Sunday afternoon.

After a scoreless first period, it was the Colts who struck first, with a goal from Matej Pekar just under four minutes into the second.

Pekar’s goal was assisted by Jack York and Victor Hadfield.

READ MORE: Around The OHL: Talking Trade Deadline With OHL General Managers

However, it didn’t take the Frontenacs long to respond. The team scored two goals in the second half of the period, pushing the score to 2-1 after 40 minutes of play.

In the third period, the Colts were able to rally, and a goal six minutes in from Nathan Allensen tied the score at 2.

And, with just 57 seconds left on the clock, Pekar scored his second of the night and the game-winner for Barrie.

Kingston’s netminder, Marshall Frappier, made 28 saves on 31 shots Sunday afternoon.

Barrie’s goaltender, Jet Greaves, made 42 saves on 44 shots for the win.

The Colts now head home to play the Sudbury Wolves at the Barrie Molson Centre on Thursday. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m.