CFL to change when seasons begin, adopt new playoff format in 2027

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The CFL will kick off its season earlier and revamp its playoff format in 2027.

Next year, the CFL’s regular season will kick off the Victoria Day weekend in May, its earliest start ever.

The ’26 campaign opens June 4 with the Montreal Alouettes visiting the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

“All summer long, the CFL will be front and centre — exactly where it belongs,” commissioner Stewart Johnston said in a statement.

“We’re establishing CFL long weekends, from Victoria Day to Thanksgiving, to create can’t-miss events for fans in the stadium and those watching at home.”

But the bigger change revolves around the CFL playoffs format, which will see eight of the league’s nine teams making the post-season and three rounds before the Grey Cup game rather than two (division semifinal, final).

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“More games, more drama, more entertainment,” Johnston said. “That was the mission and that’s exactly what this format will deliver.

“We’re raising the stakes so every game carries real consequences — more teams in the hunt, right to the end.”

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Starting next season, the first- and second-place teams in each division will square off. The winners will earn a bye to the Grey Cup semifinals and home-field advantage.

The losers will move to the second playoff round (elimination games). Teams outside of the top-two divisional finishers will be seeded from No. 5 to No. 9, with the final seed not qualifying for post-season play.

The fifth and sixth seeds will host the seventh and eighth seeds in play-in games. The winners advance to the second round while the losers are eliminated.

Then the division showdown losers will host the play-in victors. The winners go on to the Grey Cup semifinals while the losers are eliminated.

The division showdown winners will host the elimination game winners, with matchups based on regular-season records. The winners advance to the Grey Cup game, which will be held Nov. 7 at Regina’s Mosaic Stadium.

The CFL and CFL Players’ Association both agreed upon the changes.

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“This proposal sparked important and productive discussions, with a clear focus on ensuring our members benefit from any changes,” said CFLPA executive director David Mackie. “It represents a meaningful step forward that supports both player compensation and the continued growth and excitement of the league while reinforcing a framework where players share in that growth.”

Through talks with the league, CFLPA president Solomon Elimimian said the union worked to provide tangible player benefits, including increased financial opportunities.

“This package ensures that there is immediate value for our members, while also supporting the long-term growth of the CFL,” he said. “We’ve already seen how the revenue-sharing program we agreed to in 2022 can work to benefit everyone. When the league grows, our members grow with it.”

The CFL was already set to undergo big changes to its playing field in 2027.

Next year, CFL fields will be reduced from 110 to 100 yards, and end zones will be shortened to 15 yards from 20 yards. Goalposts will also be moved from the goal line to the back of the end zone, with the aim of increasing touchdowns.

The ’27 CFL draft will be held April 13, with rookie camps opening April 21. Training camps will open three days later.