From igloo dinners to winter zip lines, 12 ways to embrace winter across Canada

Some people enjoy the temperatures a Canadian winter has to offer.

From frigid winds to fluffy snow, winter doesn’t have to be about indoor hibernation. In fact, a recent survey from InterContinental Hotels Group found that “winter travel” is becoming trendier among some Canadians.

One-third of millennials preferred to travel within Canada during the winter months, and more than 60 per cent consider Canada a go-to destination for winter travel.

It makes sense — winter can be absolutely beautiful in Canada. From outdoor skating rinks to light festivals to igloo dinners in the city, there are hundreds of things you can do to embrace the cold — even if you’re not a fan.

Below, Global News newsrooms across the country selected some of their favourite winter activities from coast to coast.

Outdoor igloo dining in Toronto



Credit: InterContinental Yorkville

Until April 1, Toronto residents can enjoy eating in outdoor igloos at the InterContinental Yorkville. Each fixed menu ($50 per person) comes with a cup of mulled wine or warm, spiced cider, a bread bowl and a house-made dessert. You can also order winter cocktails, warm drinks and ice wine.

Winter zip lining in Montreal



Credit: MTL Zipline

If you’re willing to face Montreal’s frigid temperatures, Tyrolienne MTL Zipline at Old Port is right up your alley. The 1,200-foot-long zip line welcomes participants of all ages (92 was the oldest participant) and is open on weekends until May 1.

Sip ice wine in Niagara



Credit: Tourism Partnership of Niagara

For three weekends in January (starting Jan. 11), Ontario’s Niagara region will turn into a winter wonderland, featuring its very own ice wine festival. Check out 40 wineries and the Niagara Icewine Gala, and be sure to explore the best food pairings the region has to offer.

Hit the slopes in Kitchener, Ont.



Credit: Facebook/Chicopee Ski & Summer Resort

Chicopee Ski & Summer Resort offers winter camps, private lessons and beginner lessons for snowboarding and skiing. The resort also has a racing program for athletes looking to improve their slope skills.



Stargazing in Calgary



Credit: Getty Images

Stargazing doesn’t sound like a traditional winter activity, but Sharon Morsink, director of the University of Alberta Astronomical Observatory, said it’s a great season to check out constellations — if you can handle the cold, that is. Morsink said this time of the year also has bright stars, and she even offers tips on what you can see in Calgary.

Check out a maple farm in Halifax

Credit: M. Stack

Sugar Moon Farm is the go-to spot for everything maple, from eating pancakes and sugar on snow to learning about how maple syrup is made. The farm’s “Maple Magic” package comes with a classic maple brunch, maple shopping and tasting.

Visit ice castles in Edmonton

Ice castles in Edmonton. Credit: Kelly Frazer

There is an ice castle located in Edmonton’s river valley. The annual ice castles in Hawrelak Park feature tunnels, fountains, frozen thrones, slides and towers of ice. If you’re taking kids, check out the fire performances and say hello to the Snow Sisters on site.



Ice castles in Edmonton. Credit: Kelly Frazer

It also makes the perfect backdrop for all those Instagram selfies.

Make mittens in Saskatoon

On Jan. 16 and 26 as well as Feb. 16, and 23, learn how to make hide mittens with fur and beading at Wanuskewin Heritage Park. At $120 per workshop, each session (for ages 16+) comes with materials and an instructor.

Get lost in the lights in Vancouver



Credit: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park

There are light festivals happening across Canada, but there is something extra stunning happening in Vancouver. The Canyon Lights Winter Festival features thousands of lights throughout the Capilano Suspension Bridge Park, even on its famous suspension bridge. The festival runs till Jan. 27.

Witness snow sculptures in Winnipeg

Credit: Festival du Voyager

Festival du Voyageur is celebrating its 50th year in 2019, which means people living in and near Winnipeg’s French-speaking community can expect everything from live concerts to French-Canadian food to eye-opening sculptures made from snow. The festival runs from Feb. 15 to 24.

Sleep under the stars in P.E.I

Credit: Instagram/Treetop Haven

Talk about a winter escape. Treetop Haven lets you sleep under the stars and is ideal for a romantic winter getaway or a solo trip to embrace nature. Each pod comes with its own personal hot tub.

Skating along the canal in Ottawa



Credit: Ottawa Tourism

You can find skating rinks in the majority of cities in Canada, but most don’t compare to the Rideau Canal Skateway in Ottawa. Stretching at a full 7.8 kilometres (7.2 kilometres of which are safe for skaters as of Jan. 11), the canal runs from Hartwells Locks up to the Laurier Bridge downtown.

