Woman dies after being trapped inside clothing donation box in Bloorcourt Village

Toronto police say a woman trapped inside a clothing donation box was found dead early Tuesday morning.

Police said they were called after 1:30 a.m. with reports of a woman stuck inside of a clothing donation box near Bloor and Dovercourt.

When authorities arrived on scene, they had to cut a part of the metal box to get her out.

Police and paramedics treated the woman, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they believe this was an accident and are not treating the death as suspicious.

The woman’s death comes about one week after a 34-year-old man died when he became trapped inside of a clothing donation box in West Vancouver.

Donation bins in Vancouver have started to be removed because of a number of deaths inside of clothing donation boxes across B.C. over the past number of years.

