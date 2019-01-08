Global News at 5:30 Toronto January 8 2019 6:57pm 02:15 Woman who became trapped in Toronto donation box identified Friends are identifying the woman who became trapped inside a donation bin and died as a member of Toronto’s homeless community. Shallima Maharaj reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4828426/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4828426/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?