Global News at Noon Toronto January 8 2019 12:12pm 01:36 Donation bin death at Bloor and Dovercourt In Toronto, a woman has died after becoming trapped in a downtown clothing donation bin. Just last week, a man in Vancouver died in a similar way. Shallima Maharaj has more. Woman dies after being trapped inside clothing donation box in Toronto <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4826380/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4826380/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?