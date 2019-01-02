West Vancouver crews cut donation bin open over concerns someone trapped inside

Firefighters in West Vancouver cut a clothing donation bin open on Wednesday over concerns someone had become trapped inside.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. at a bin near 15th Street and Marine Drive.

Fortunately, once crews got the bin open they discovered there was no one inside.

Held my breath as they pulled out clothes. No one taking chances after latest death pic.twitter.com/Zw3oxndCsb — Catherine Urquhart (@CUrquhartGlobal) January 2, 2019

West Vancouver police said crews were called to the scene after someone reported seeing a person climb inside and fail to climb back out.

The action came just days after a 34-year-old man died after becoming trapped in the opening of a West Vancouver clothing donation bin on New Year’s Eve.

That incident marked the fifth time since 2015 that a person died after becoming trapped in a local donation bin.

The deaths have prompted calls from homeless advocates for the bins to be removed until they can be made safer.