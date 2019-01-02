Clothing Donation Bin
January 2, 2019 7:14 pm

West Vancouver crews cut donation bin open over concerns someone trapped inside

By Online Journalist  Global News

Crews were relieved to discover a West Vancouver clothing donation bin had nothing but clothes in it after reports someone had climbed inside.

Catherine Urquhart / Global News
A A

Firefighters in West Vancouver cut a clothing donation bin open on Wednesday over concerns someone had become trapped inside.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. at a bin near 15th Street and Marine Drive.

READ MORE: Man dies after becoming stuck in West Vancouver clothing donation bin

Fortunately, once crews got the bin open they discovered there was no one inside.

West Vancouver police said crews were called to the scene after someone reported seeing a person climb inside and fail to climb back out.

The action came just days after a 34-year-old man died after becoming trapped in the opening of a West Vancouver clothing donation bin on New Year’s Eve.

WATCH: B.C. records fifth clothing donation bin death since 2015

READ MORE: Death of woman stuck in Vancouver donation bin prompts calls for change

That incident marked the fifth time since 2015 that a person died after becoming trapped in a local donation bin.

The deaths have prompted calls from homeless advocates for the bins to be removed until they can be made safer.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
clothing bin
Clothing Donation Bin
donation bin
trapped in bin
trapped in clothing donation bin
west vancouver

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.