Guitarist Brian May of Queen releases ‘New Horizons,’ first single in 20 years

On New Year’s Eve, legendary Queen guitarist Brian May unveiled his first solo material in more than 20 years. New Horizons was released along with a CGI-animated music video which depicts one of NASA’s probes leaving Earth and exploring the cosmos.
While holding elements of many of his classic Queen compositions, New Horizons is a breath of fresh air and came as a surprise to many. Equipped with roaring guitar solos and unexpectedly pristine vocals, May, 71, has already set the bar high for 2019.
Known for some of Queen’s most-recognized songs, including We Will Rock You, Hammer to Fall and Fat Bottomed Girls, the British guitarist plans to release his third studio album later in the year. His last effort, Another World, was released in 1998.
The coolest part? May actually wrote New Horizons for NASA’s ongoing mission of the same name. He’s not only a rock god, he’s legitimately an astrophysicist, having earned a PhD in astrophysics from Imperial College London.
The single was released to commemorate a milestone progression in the New Horizons Mission. The probe was scheduled to fly by the “Ultima Thule” on Jan. 1 — and it did.
A special conference and livestream was held in Maryland to showcase the newly discovery photos.
May promised he would attend, but not to promote his song. He takes great pride in being involved with the mission and admitted that the upcoming album will be based around it.
OK Folks ! I’m off to New Horizons today. In their coming New Year, perhaps we ALL need New Horizons. I know I do. Hands up anyone whose Christmas didn’t feel perfect ? Well, me too. I’m grateful for so much, but there are problems and pain in my life that I’m not able to fix, and I think Christmas magnifies this stuff. So this year I will keep busy (it helps!) and I will look for new horizons – new ways of looking at life and making the best of it. OK ! One more time – this time in WIDE SCREEN – the third ‘teaser trailer’ for my own New Horizons Track released on New Years Day – at 12.02 am Eastern Time – that’s 5.02 am in Britain. I’ll be counting down to the New Year for NASA New Horizons !! Watch for details !!! Cheers folks ! Bri
The Ultima Thule was discovered in 2014. Its name translates to “beyond the known world.” NASA has now publicly shared picture proof — it looks like a snowman.
It has a diameter of about 30km and was the first reachable planetary object in the Kuiper belt since New Horizons passed Jupiter in 2015, according to NASA.
The point of the mission is to explore, discover and ultimately learn how planets are and were made. Ultima Thule was formed 4.6 billion years ago, making it the most ancient object ever explored in history. It will help us understand how our solar system came to be.
New Horizons will continue to fly until it runs out of fuel in the late 2030s.
“The revelations of New Horizons may help us to understand better how our solar system was formed,” Hawking said.
“We could all be cool, but we’ll never be Brian May cool.”
“Okay, Brian May was one of the greatest rock musicians ever, then he went back and finished his PhD. He then became a university chancellor, tagged on to the New Horizons team and created this. Celebrities rarely impress me. But this guy impresses me.”
The New Horizons single is now available to stream on all platforms. As of this writing, the upcoming album has no scheduled release date.
Queen announced its return to the stage in December. The Rhapsody tour will feature May, drummer Roger Taylor and singer Adam Lambert. They will reunite once more to deliver their “most ambitious” show yet.
Tickets are now on sale and available through the official Queen website.
