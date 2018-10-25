Queen’s Roger Taylor reveals why Sacha Baron Cohen didn’t end up playing Freddie Mercury

The show must go on, right?

Following the exclusive world premiere of the Queen biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody, Roger Taylor revealed why Sacha Baron Cohen didn’t stay to play the lead role of Freddie Mercury, which was finalized with Mr. Robot’s Rami Malek.

The drummer spoke to the Associated Press on Wednesday to set the record straight. “It was never really on [with Cohen]. I don’t think he took it seriously enough — he didn’t take Freddie seriously enough. I think it’s [been] a long road, but we’re at the end of it now.”

Cohen signed on to the feature way back in 2010 when it had been announced. After more than two years, he pulled out in mid-2013 due to creative differences with Queen.

The active band members played a key role in creating an on-screen adaptation of their career; one that wouldn’t tarnish their legacy. They worried that Cohen would opt to take the film in a raunchier direction as one of the main writers. It was revealed he wanted to include the drugs, debauchery and sexcapades.

Following Cohen’s departure, guitarist Brian May said to Classic Rock Magazine that he left on good terms, adding:

“In the end we felt that his presence in the movie would be very distracting. The man who plays Freddie, you have to really believe is Freddie. And we didn’t think that could really happen with Sacha.”

After years of much uncertainty, directors and writers came to and fro. Even actor Ben Whishaw was set to play Mercury for a while. Come February 2016, Bryan Singer (X-Men) took the reins as director and brought on Malek for the lead role. Dexter Fletcher (Eddie the Eagle), stepped in last minute to conclude the directing duties with no further changes.

Since the world premiere on Oct. 24, Malek’s performance has been praised heavily; however, some fans remain sour about Cohen’s departure. Many were convinced Malek couldn’t pull off Mercury’s flamboyancy, whereas Cohen was thought to be perfect for the role.

Critics and Queen die-hards alike took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Rami Malek looks good as Freddie Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody” but I can’t be the only wondering how unreal Sacha Baron Cohen would’ve been in that role. #BohemianRhapsody — Symbelmynë (@Namith_117) October 25, 2018

Sacha Baron Cohen's Freddie Mercury would have been explicitly queer. — Wil Brooks🥪🍸🍝 (@willo719) October 24, 2018

I can't get on board with the "Bohemian Rhapsody" (2018) hype. I'm still mad it's not starring Sacha Baron Cohen, and it's stupid they made it about the band and not Freddie's life. Omitting the AIDs portion of his life and career seems weak. They've just made a musical for $$$ pic.twitter.com/6h70AdoAb9 — Phil Shepherd 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@TheAsgardian) October 25, 2018

Listen to Sacha Baron Cohen's interview with Howard Stern about his ideas for a Freddie Mercury film. THAT is a movie I would pay to see. Would have been incredible. — John Hoey (@JohnnyHoey) October 24, 2018

Although he left on good terms, Cohen was sad to leave the project. He admitted he thought May was a great musician but “not a great movie producer.” On a 2015 episode of The Howard Stern Show, he explained:

“There are amazing stories about Freddie Mercury. The guy was wild.” He added, “There are stories of little people with plates of cocaine on their heads walking around a party. But they wanted to protect their legacy as a band.”

With a constantly rotating circus of cast and crew members all under pressure, Bohemian Rhapsody finally wrapped production only a mere few weeks ago. As Taylor said, “it’s been a long road.”

The long-awaited biopic follows the life and inception of Queen right through to their legendary performance at Wembley Stadium for Live Aid in 1985.

You can pre-order advance tickets for Oct. 31 screenings in select Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal Cineplex theatres.

‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ is scheduled for a Nov. 2 release in Canada.

