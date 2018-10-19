‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ cast members reveal how they transformed into Queen

The cast of upcoming Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody shed a light about being “under pressure” on their journey to embody the legendary Queen musicians in an exclusive behind-the-scenes feature.

The forthcoming biopic is set for a November release in North America. The film follows the life and inception of Queen right through to their legendary performance at Wembley Stadium for Live Aid in 1985.

The stars admitted that they needed guidance from the legendary musicians. Joe Mazzello, who plays bassist John Deacon, admitted, “We knew that we couldn’t fake it.”

The surviving rock icons gladly offered them a hand in the process.

Rami Malek had a huge weight on his shoulders being cast as legendary frontman Freddie Mercury.

“When you set out to play Queen, you think, ‘How am I ever going to fill those shoes?'” he asked rhetorically.

Lead guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor admitted how impressed they were with the actors.

“I find myself looking at the edits. I do kind of believe he’s me,” says May, referring to Gwilym Lee’s portrayal of him after teaching him “some licks.”

Lucky Canadians can now pre-order tickets here for advanced Oct. 31 Cineplex screenings in select Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal theatres.

(Dressing up as Freddie Mercury is encouraged.)

‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ is scheduled for a Nov. 2 release in Canada.

