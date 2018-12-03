Queen announces North American ‘Rhapsody’ tour with Adam Lambert

You Want it All? You’ve got it all.

Following the release of the critically acclaimed biopic Boehmian Rhapsody, Queen has announced its return to the stage next year with the Rhapsody tour. Guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and singer Adam Lambert will reunite once more to deliver their “most ambitious” show yet.

Under the moniker, Queen + Adam Lambert, the trio will embark on a 23-date tour spanning North America. They will be joined by long-term collaborators and touring musicians, bassist Neil Fairclough, percussionist Tyler Warren and Spike Edney on the keys.

After the success of the Bryan Singer-directed film, the band knew that the legacy of Queen is still alive and well — so they decided to give the fans more, which is exactly what they’ve been waiting for.

We’re excited to announce Queen + @adamlambert will be debuting the brand new Rhapsody touring show across 23 North America dates July-August 2019. Read all the details here:https://t.co/rBI0jbxQRb Photographer: Bojan Hohnjec

© Miracle Productions LLP pic.twitter.com/s0LTa128Ey — Queen (@QueenWillRock) December 3, 2018

More than six years of touring with Lambert led to over 180 roaring gigs across stadiums worldwide. By the sounds of it, that was their way of just getting started. “We’re ready for America and raring to get back in the saddle,” said Taylor in the official press release.

Lambert admitted the tour may have been in the works for a while now, too. “We’ve been designing a brand new visual spectacle that will reframe these iconic songs,” he said. “We’re excited to unveil it!”

And…. WE'RE BACK!! Can't wait to see you all on The Rhapsody Tour with @QueenWillRock! Tickets go on sale this Friday 12/7 at 10am local time ⚡️

Get more info here: https://t.co/xdNS3ZZSLj pic.twitter.com/oQEeXPwfZY — ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) December 3, 2018

May upped the ante by promising their most ambitious stage-show yet.

“Our last tour featured our most ambitious production ever,” he added. “So we decided to rip it apart and get even more ambitious.

“Watch out, America,” added May.

The Rhapsody tour is an opportunity Queen fans weren’t expecting after already being treated to a North American tour earlier this year.

Those who previously missed out passionately took to Twitter to express their unparalleled joy.

I will sell my left arm and leg for these new Queen tour tickets. — Sara Delk (@Sara_A_quoter_) December 3, 2018

QUEEN IS GOING ON TOUR I NEED. TO GO. DIJFJFJGNB — kaitlyn (@esnyparker) December 3, 2018

OMG queen is coming here for their tour plz i wanna see them — madigan 🕊 (@medicineontour) December 3, 2018

WAIT A CONCEPT: Everyone who attends the Queen Tour dress up like 70’s-80’s era to make it like it was when Queen was young again 😍 — c 🌨 (@breakfreeroger) December 3, 2018

Saw the tour in Winnipeg a few yrs ago, it was awesome! And pretty much the only way I'll ever see John Deacon on stage is when you show him on the big screen, so shut up and take my money again 😊🤗🎉 — ★ Aliyah ★ (@mizz_dunn) December 3, 2018

While many have been hopeful, original bassist John Deacon has made no comment on the tour as of this writing.

He has remained uninvolved with Queen since 1991 following the tragic death of Freddie Mercury.

While he gave the thumbs up for the biopic, Deacon has avoided the spotlight since his final performance with Queen in 1997.

The brilliance of Bohemian Rhapsody — both the song and movie — seems to have reinvented how many see and feel about Queen; a rebirth of sorts.

this is gonna be queen stans when queen+adam lambert announce 2019 tour dates pic.twitter.com/RhINjBZSO3 — rita loves bri (@brisbestpics) December 2, 2018

Queen will utilize Twickets as a safe and secure marketplace for fans to buy or sell additional tickets at face value, helping to combat scalpers and secondary ticket sellers.

Not to worry Canadians, Queen + Adam Lambert will see you in both Toronto and Vancouver next summer.

The Queen and Adam Lambert fanclub presale will run from 10 a.m. through 10 p.m ET.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. through the official Queen website.

The Rhapsody Tour North America 2019

** Canadian shows are bolded **

July 10 — Vancouver, B.C. @Rogers Arena

July 12 — Tacoma, Wash. @Tacoma Dome

July 14 — San Jose, Calif. @SAP Center

July 16 — Phoenix, Ariz. @Talking Stick Resort Arena

July 19 — Los Angeles, Calif. @The Forum

July 23 — Dallas, Tex. @American Airlines Center

July 24 — Houston, Tex. @Toyota Center

July 27 — Detroit, Mich. @Little Caesars Arena

July 28 — Toronto, Ont. @Scotiabank Arena

July 30 — Washington, D.C. @Capital One Arena

July 31 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @PPG Paints Arena

Aug. 3 — Philadelphia, Pa. @Wells Fargo Center

Aug. 4 — Boston, Mass. @Xfinity Center

Aug. 6 — New York City, N.Y. @Madison Square Garden

Aug. 9 — Chicago, Ill. @United Center

Aug. 10 — St. Paul, Minn. @Xcel Energy Center

Aug. 13 — Columbus, Ohio @Nationwide Arena

Aug. 15 — Nashville, Tenn. @Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 17 — Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @BB&T Center

Aug. 18 — Tampa, Fla. @Amalie Arena

Aug. 20 — New Orleans, La. @Smoothie King Center

Aug. 22 — Atlanta, Ga. @State Farm Arena

Aug. 23 — Charlotte, N.C. @Spectrum Center

