Queen announces North American ‘Rhapsody’ tour with Adam Lambert

Following the release of the critically acclaimed biopic Boehmian Rhapsody, Queen has announced its return to the stage next year with the Rhapsody tour. Guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and singer Adam Lambert will reunite once more to deliver their “most ambitious” show yet.
Under the moniker, Queen + Adam Lambert, the trio will embark on a 23-date tour spanning North America. They will be joined by long-term collaborators and touring musicians, bassist Neil Fairclough, percussionist Tyler Warren and Spike Edney on the keys.
After the success of the Bryan Singer-directed film, the band knew that the legacy of Queen is still alive and well — so they decided to give the fans more, which is exactly what they’ve been waiting for.
More than six years of touring with Lambert led to over 180 roaring gigs across stadiums worldwide. By the sounds of it, that was their way of just getting started. “We’re ready for America and raring to get back in the saddle,” said Taylor in the official press release.
Lambert admitted the tour may have been in the works for a while now, too. “We’ve been designing a brand new visual spectacle that will reframe these iconic songs,” he said. “We’re excited to unveil it!”
May upped the ante by promising their most ambitious stage-show yet.
“Our last tour featured our most ambitious production ever,” he added. “So we decided to rip it apart and get even more ambitious.
“Watch out, America,” added May.
The Rhapsody tour is an opportunity Queen fans weren’t expecting after already being treated to a North American tour earlier this year.
Those who previously missed out passionately took to Twitter to express their unparalleled joy.
While many have been hopeful, original bassist John Deacon has made no comment on the tour as of this writing.
He has remained uninvolved with Queen since 1991 following the tragic death of Freddie Mercury.
While he gave the thumbs up for the biopic, Deacon has avoided the spotlight since his final performance with Queen in 1997.
The brilliance of Bohemian Rhapsody — both the song and movie — seems to have reinvented how many see and feel about Queen; a rebirth of sorts.
Queen will utilize Twickets as a safe and secure marketplace for fans to buy or sell additional tickets at face value, helping to combat scalpers and secondary ticket sellers.
Not to worry Canadians, Queen + Adam Lambert will see you in both Toronto and Vancouver next summer.
The Queen and Adam Lambert fanclub presale will run from 10 a.m. through 10 p.m ET.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. through the official Queen website.
** Canadian shows are bolded **
July 10 — Vancouver, B.C. @Rogers Arena
July 12 — Tacoma, Wash. @Tacoma Dome
July 14 — San Jose, Calif. @SAP Center
July 16 — Phoenix, Ariz. @Talking Stick Resort Arena
July 19 — Los Angeles, Calif. @The Forum
July 23 — Dallas, Tex. @American Airlines Center
July 24 — Houston, Tex. @Toyota Center
July 27 — Detroit, Mich. @Little Caesars Arena
July 28 — Toronto, Ont. @Scotiabank Arena
July 30 — Washington, D.C. @Capital One Arena
July 31 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @PPG Paints Arena
Aug. 3 — Philadelphia, Pa. @Wells Fargo Center
Aug. 4 — Boston, Mass. @Xfinity Center
Aug. 6 — New York City, N.Y. @Madison Square Garden
Aug. 9 — Chicago, Ill. @United Center
Aug. 10 — St. Paul, Minn. @Xcel Energy Center
Aug. 13 — Columbus, Ohio @Nationwide Arena
Aug. 15 — Nashville, Tenn. @Bridgestone Arena
Aug. 17 — Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @BB&T Center
Aug. 18 — Tampa, Fla. @Amalie Arena
Aug. 20 — New Orleans, La. @Smoothie King Center
Aug. 22 — Atlanta, Ga. @State Farm Arena
Aug. 23 — Charlotte, N.C. @Spectrum Center
