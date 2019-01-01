Luck of the Irish: Calgary’s 2019 New Year’s baby gets automatic citizenship

New parents Shauna McIntyre-Dockrell and Martin Dockrell never expected their little girl would be born in 2019.

Calgary’s New Year’s baby Aryia Dockrell arrived at 12:01 a.m. — almost 16 hours after her mom was induced.

“I think I was just super excited to see her and didn’t register that that was a thing,” said Shauna. “Our nurses came in with some fake champagne for us and let us know that she was the first one born.”

Her parents, both from Ireland, fell in love with Canada on a visit a few years ago and moved to Calgary shortly after.

“The economy back home isn’t what it should be or what it was back in the day,” said Martin. “Here, it’s a very good economy, super good health care and whopper schooling.”

While Aryia’s parents wait for their papers, under the Citizenship Act, all babies born on Canadian soil are automatically granted permanent residency.