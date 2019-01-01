‘It means a lot to me’: Edmonton’s New Year’s baby for 2019 is a girl

It was just eight minutes into the new year that 2019’s first baby was born in Edmonton.

Alberta Health Services said baby Tia was born at the Royal Alexandra Hospital’s Lois Hole Hospital for Women at 12:08 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2019.

Tia is the first child for new mother Mila Lonan Bocauto, and being a New Year’s baby makes the birth extra special.

“It means a lot to me,” Bocauto said. “It was a surprising one because I didn’t know it was going to be a New Year’s baby.”

READ MORE: Edmonton’s 2018 New Year’s baby is a boy

Bocauto said her baby girl came into world earlier than expected. Tia, she said, was not due until Jan. 22.

WATCH: B.C.’s first baby of 2019 arrives in New Westminster

The new mother suspects a recent move may have sped up the process.

“I was moving stuff to a new apartment, so I was carrying all that heavy stuff and walking a lot,” Bocauto said.

The 43-year-old mom said moving to a new apartment caused her to stay up until 1 a.m. on Dec. 31. A couple of hours later, she woke up to discover her water had broke.

“I phoned the Lois Hole and they told me to come in,” she said.

“I went in at around 7 a.m. and they admitted me right away.”

READ MORE: Edmonton’s 2017 New Year’s baby is truly a bundle of ‘Joy’

It took another 17 hours before Tia was born, but Bocauto said her new baby girl has been a terrific newborn.

“She’s been good,” Bocauto said. “She’s not crying too much.”

Working as a caregiver, Bocauto has helped take care of the elderly, but she is looking forward to now also taking care of her of her own child.

“It means a lot. This is my own,” she said.

Bocauto said she will be busy when she gets home from the hospital, not only taking care of Tia but finishing moving into her new apartment.