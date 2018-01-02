Canada
Saskatoon’s New Year’s baby arrives just after midnight

By Adam MacVicar and Angie Mellen Global News

It's a girl! Paisley Barfield was born at 12:04 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2018 at Royal University Hospital.

As Saskatoon ushered in 2018 with music and fireworks, the city also welcomed a New Year’s baby.

Just four minutes after midnight, Paisley Barfield was born at Royal University Hospital (RUH). She weighed eight pounds, 15 ounces.

Her parents, Shannon and Brent Barfield, are both healthy and happy to welcome their newborn into the world.

The Barfields, Shannon from Young, Sask., and Brent from South Carolina, arrived at RUH around 3 a.m. on Dec. 31 and were expecting Paisley to arrive before the New Year’s countdown.

Shannon told the media during a visit on Monday that shes’s been receiving many texts of congratulations and has been tagged on quite a few Facebook posts.

It’s expected Paisley will begin her life in Saskatchewan, as the family will head back to Young, but both Shannon and Brent hinted that the process to move south of the border is already underway.

