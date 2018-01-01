Canada
Edmonton’s 2018 New Year’s baby is boy

By Online Supervisor  Global News

The ER at the Misericordia Hospital in Edmonton, Dec. 22, 2015.

Vinesh Pratap, Global News
It’s a boy! Edmonton’s 2018 New Year’s baby came into the world just five minutes past midnight on Jan. 1.

Wallace James Ogletree was born at the Misericordia Community Hospital at 12:05 a.m. to parents Bryan and Kari-Lynn Ogletree. The baby weighed nine pounds zero ounces.

About 2,800 babies are born at the Misericordia Hospital every year.

The first baby born in Calgary this year was also a boy. He was born just 12 seconds past midnight.

Last year, Edmonton’s New Year’s baby was a girl named Joy. She was born at the Royal Alexandra Hospital at 12:01 a.m.

The Ogletree family is speaking to the media at 1 p.m. Monday.

More to come…

