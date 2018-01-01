It’s a boy! Calgary welcomes first baby of 2018

If he was born just 13 seconds earlier, baby boy Muir would have been born in a completely different year.

Instead, Amy and Tyler Muir welcomed their bundle of joy just as people across the Alberta were ringing in the New Year.

Calgary’s New Year’s baby was born at 12:00:12 a.m. at the Rockyview General Hospital.

Edmonton’s New Year’s baby was also a boy, born at five minutes past midnight at the Misericordia Community Hospital.

Last year, Calgary’s New Year’s baby was a boy named Louie. He was born at the Foothills Medical Centre at 12:02 a.m.