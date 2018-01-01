Manitoba’s New Year’s baby born at Health Sciences Centre
The province’s New Year’s baby was born 33 minutes after midnight Monday.
The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority announced that the seven pound, 13 ounce baby girl was welcomed into the world at Winnipeg’s Health Sciences Centre.
They said that newborn Willow and her parents are spending the first day of 2018 together in privacy.
