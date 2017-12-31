Tips to achieve your 2018 New Year’s resolutions

For many people, the start of 2018 means it is time to set a yearly goal.

Fitness instructor, Debra Coutts, said every January, she sees the gym go through “an increase, a fluctuation that happens.”

Coutts, an instructor at Fitness Focus in Saskatoon, said a buddy system and a workout journal are options to help keep you on track.

“We also have group classes available and I think that’s a great way to keep on your resolution because you never really get bored. You don’t know what to expect. You’re never alone and you can take the exercises you get from the classes and use them out in the gym,” Coutts said.

Holistic health and life coach, Angela Marshall, said resolutions are about “focusing in a way that’s moving you towards how you want to feel.”

“If you can’t visualize it, you can’t create it,” Marshall said.

“If you think about, ‘What would I be a year from now? What would my future self feel like, look like, and how would that change actually impact me?’ That visualization absolutely will give you that momentum to be moving towards that.”

Marshall said an “all or nothing” mentality makes goal-setting difficult. Instead, it’s important to find three baby steps each day and at the same time break one pattern or habit a day that doesn’t further your goal.

Finally, Marshall said a key piece for change is to be kind to yourself in the process.

“If you’re in that state of gratitude, it’s impossible to be in that negative, that judgment, that hard on our self. That’s what throws us off. That’s what actually makes it so these News Year’s resolutions drop off.”