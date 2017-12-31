Kelowna rings in the new year a little early

Thousands are expected to attend the Valley First New York New Year’s family party at Kelowna’s Stuart Park.

The party begins at 6 p.m. with fireworks set to go off at 9 p.m., to coincide with the ball drop in New York City.

READ MORE: City of Calgary cancels outdoor New Year’s Eve plans

There will be games in the “Kid’s Snow Zone”, karaoke, Wii stations, air hockey and a putting green under the Valley First tent.

All ages are invited to drop by the Zumba and country line dancing lessons.

Hot chocolate is free to the first 2,000 revelers.

Four food trucks will be on site.

A warm-up zone will be provided at the Kelowna Community Theatre complete with a craft station, Giant Jenga, face painting and cartoons.

Three bands will take the stage with blues trio Poppa Dawg starting at 6 p.m., followed by the rock band Cosmic Brew, and topped off with the country quartet Nice Horse.