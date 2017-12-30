City of Calgary cancels outdoor New Year’s Eve plans due to extreme weather

The cold weather has taken it’s toll on several Calgary outdoor events.

The City of Calgary has decided to cancel the outdoor New Year’s Eve celebrations that were planned for Sunday night in order to protect the public from the extreme weather conditions.

According to Environment Canada, the low on Sunday night is expected to be a frigid -26 degrees, with wind chill values feeling closer to -34.

A family dance party from 7-9 p.m. in the atrium of City Hall will still go ahead as planned along with the kid’s countdown with the Mayor at 9 p.m. But part of the festivities will still happen despite the weather.

The Countdown Ball will drop at Olympic Plaza at midnight followed by the Enmax fireworks. Global News will be televising the fireworks display in a special New Year’s Eve show starting at 11 p.m.

Cancelled outdoor activities include live performances scheduled for Olympic Plaza, line dancers, fire pits and ice-carving demonstrations.

And at the Calgary Zoo, the frigid temperatures that having been keeping the penguins inside their enclosures have now resulted in the cancellation of Zoolights on Saturday night. Zoolights is cancelled only for Saturday December 30 and may resume on Sunday.