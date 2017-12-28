Weather
December 28, 2017 7:07 pm
Updated: December 28, 2017 7:50 pm

Staying safe during extreme cold weather

By Reporter/Weather specialist  Global News

A A

The extreme cold weather warning is still in effect for most of the country, including Montreal.

The chilly arctic air and bitter winds have broken temperature records.

But those not shying away from the frigid temperatures should take some precautions before heading outside, health experts note.

At these temperatures, the risk of hypothermia and frostbite is high, especially for kids and the elderly.

McGill University Health Centre emergency-room physician Zach Levine says it takes only minutes to damage exposed skin, and many often miss the signs of frostbite.

With windchills around -40, the risk of frostbite is within the 5-10 minute range

“The first thing is pain and as it progresses, [the skin] gets numb,” Dr. Levine told Global News.

The skin could also look white and waxy.

“When you re-warm, you don’t want to use super-hot water. If you’re numb, you can’t tell if it’s super-hot and you can actually burn yourself,” Levine added.

Experts say it’s best to avoid being outside during extreme cold weather, but if you must head outdoors, be sure to take breaks to warm up.

Dress in multiple layers without forgetting to cover your face and extremities.

And most importantly, keep in mind: the extreme weather could stick around for a while.

“Over the next ten days, Siberian air is coming into Canada, and it sets up shop right across the province of Quebec,” Global’s Senior Meteorologist Anthony Farnell explained.

“This is up to January 7, so no [immediate] relief in sight.”

