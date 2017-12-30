Calgary crews battle fire at northwest mobile home park in extreme cold

Three people were injured as a result of a fire at a mobile home park in the city’s northwest. Emergency crews were called to Greenwood Village shortly before 6 a.m. Saturday.

When crews arrived, one home was engulfed in flames.

Two people inside the home managed to escape. Adam Loria, a paramedic with Calgary Emergency Medical Services said they suffered minor injuries.

A neighbour was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, according to EMS. The woman had a previous medical condition that was exacerbated by the fire.

The Calgary fire department said the frigid weather made fighting the blaze more challenging.

The Calgary fire department said getting to the fire was difficult due to poor road conditions. As of late Saturday morning, fire crews were still on scene to manage hot spots.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.