Central Alberta hamlet devastated by overnight lodge fire

A small central Alberta community has been devastated by a destructive fire at a local lodge Friday night.

Just after 7 p.m. Friday, fire crews were called to the Elks Lodge in Leslieville, Alta, a community of fewer than 250 people located about 35 kilometres east of Rocky Mountain House.

Fire crews arrived on scene about 17 minutes later to find the building engulfed in flames. Clearwater Regional Fire Rescue chief Steve Debienne said the back storage building was fully engulfed and the flames had entered the eaves of the building.

“Unfortunately the fire got too deep-seeded and the conditions were non-favourable at -42 degrees, so it really caused some issues for fire crews on scene,” Clearwater Regional Fire Rescue chief Steve Debienne said Saturday morning.

About 42 firefighters from four neighbouring fire crews were involved in the fight at the peak of the blaze. As of 10 a.m. Saturday, the fire was under control but still hadn’t been fully doused.

Debienne said the bitterly cold temperatures, coupled with the fact Leslieville doesn’t have a hydrant system, made the firefight very challenging.

“The minute you have a stoppage of water, your hoses freeze up. It’s very difficult with the firefighters — they’re freezing up and they’re getting cold. We have to cycle our crews through to try and keep them out of the elements the best we can,” he explained.

“When you’re spraying water, you’re getting wet and when it’s this cold, it freezes almost instantly.

“We’ve got some of our trucks that have broken gauges and some valves that were frozen up. It’s just all around very difficult fighting fires in that type of weather.”

Rocky Mountain House Search and Rescue brought a heater trailer to the scene to provide shelter for the firefighters. The community hall across the street also opened its doors for the crews to get out of the elements.

The building is a total loss. The fire chief said the loss will be devastating for the community.

“Listening to the people talk last night, this has been a staple of their community for many, many years. The Elks have done a fantastic job of supporting community initiatives and anytime you lose a building of this magnitude, it definitely is felt throughout the whole community.”

The Elks of Canada have more than 250 lodges in communities across Canada.

Debienne said it is too early to say what caused the fire, but that it is under investigation.