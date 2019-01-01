New Year's Baby
January 1, 2019 4:18 pm
Updated: January 1, 2019 4:26 pm

Saskatoon, Regina welcome New Years babies

By Reporter  Global News

The Mann family with their newest addition, Ayla. She was born at 1:55 a.m. in Saskatoon on Jan. 1, 2019.

Supplied/Saskatchewan Health Authority
Saskatoon’s first baby of 2019 was born less than two hours into the year.  Ayla Juliette Mann to Meagan and Graeme Mann at the Royal University Hospital (RUH) at 1:55 a.m.

Ayla weighed in at 7 lbs. 1 oz. Baby Ayla and her parents are all doing well.

It’s the Saskatoon family’s second child, and Ayla shares a birthday with her big brother Emery who turned two Tuesday. Emery was the second baby born in Saskatoon in 2017.

Graeme and Meagan extended a special thanks to all the RUH staff that helped with the delivery.

Down Highway 11 in Regina, Conor Damon Buchanan was born to Myriam Albert and Nick Buchanan at 4:40 a.m. He was delivered at Regina General Hospital, and is the couple’s first child.

Myriam Albert and Nick Buchanan with their new son, Conor Damon Buchanan. He was born in Regina at 4:40 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2019.

Supplied/Saskatchewan Health Authority

Baby Conor weighed seven pounds at birth. Both mom and baby are doing well.
The couple lives in Regina, but came from the Atlantic provinces. Myriam is originally from Halifax and Nick is from Moncton.
The new parents thank their extended family for their support.​

