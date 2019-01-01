Saskatoon, Regina welcome New Years babies

Saskatoon’s first baby of 2019 was born less than two hours into the year. Ayla Juliette Mann to Meagan and Graeme Mann at the Royal University Hospital (RUH) at 1:55 a.m.

Ayla weighed in at 7 lbs. 1 oz. Baby Ayla and her parents are all doing well.

It’s the Saskatoon family’s second child, and Ayla shares a birthday with her big brother Emery who turned two Tuesday. Emery was the second baby born in Saskatoon in 2017.

Graeme and Meagan extended a special thanks to all the RUH staff that helped with the delivery.

Down Highway 11 in Regina, Conor Damon Buchanan was born to Myriam Albert and Nick Buchanan at 4:40 a.m. He was delivered at Regina General Hospital, and is the couple’s first child.