Break-and-enter suspect spending holidays in custody

A South Okanagan man, who is reportedly well known to police, is spending the holidays in jail for a suspected break and enter in Oliver.

According to Penticton RCMP, Tyson Joseph Ryan, 25, was arrested on Saturday, December 22nd, and was remanded into custody. He was arrested after being found in possession of a stolen truck, along with property from a residential break and enter.

Police say Ryan, and possibly other suspects, gained entry to a vehicle parked in front of a residence, then gained entry into the garage by using the garage door opener left inside the vehicle. Once inside the garage, Ryan entered the residence briefly and stole a wallet and keys to a truck parked in the garage.

The home owner reported the theft, and police were later notified that morning that someone had unsuccessfully tried using a stolen credit card at a gas station in Penticton. The gas station attendant recorded the licence plate of the suspect vehicle and called police. The vehicle proved to be the stolen truck from Oliver.

Police say extensive patrols were conducted, with an officer locating the stolen truck driving in the West Bench area. The officer briefly lost sight of the truck before noticing a suspicious man walking in the area. The officer tried to speak to the man, but he ran away and a foot pursuit ensued. The officer was able to locate and take the suspect into custody.

Police say Ryan is facing numerous charges, including break and enter, possession of property obtained by crime, theft of credit cards and breaching his probation order.