Police investigating break and enter in Vernon

A stolen vehicle was recovered, along with a firearm, but no suspects were found when police in Vernon responded to a break and enter on Tuesday night.

According to Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, a break and enter of a home still under construction was reported just before midnight, and that the suspects were still on scene. Police say they responded with multiple units, but upon arriving, the home, located near Kastrel Place, was vacant.

READ MORE: Watches stolen in Vernon break and enter

Police say a containment area was established, and that police dog services were used to track the suspects, but no suspects were located. However, during the search, officers recovered a stolen vehicle associated with the break and enter, along with a firearm inside the vehicle.

READ MORE: Victim spots stolen tools on Kijiji days after theft: Guelph police

“It is obvious the target of this break and enter were the tools housed within the home under construction,” said Vernon RCMP Cst. Kelly Brett. “However, given [that] a firearm is believed to be associated to this event, it is important that if residents or contractors come across a break and enter to leave the property immediately and call 911.”

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP say there’s been a significant increase in tool thefts the past few months. Police remind those who own or work with tools, that if they must stay on site, to appropriately store and lock up all items.