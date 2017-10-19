Osoyoos theft investigation turns up tool boxes

RCMP in the south Okanagan have arrested an alleged thief and found two tool boxes in the process.

Police said a 24-year-old man was apprehended Tuesday after police chased him “through vineyards as well as thick brush” in the Lakeshore Drive area of Osoyoos.

RCMP said the man is well known to them and is “allegedly connected to ongoing thefts.”

He is expected to appear in court on Friday.

Police said that during the course of their investigation they seized two toolboxes. One is a large black toolbox with a Lordco sticker and the other is aluminum.

RCMP are now hoping to find the owners of the tool boxes. If you think the toolboxes are yours calls the Osoyoos RCMP at (250) 495-7236.