Victim spots stolen tools on Kijiji days after theft: Guelph police

Guelph police say a 30-year-old man is facing charges after stolen tools were spotted on Kijiji days after they were taken from a business in the city’s north end.

Police said about $2,000 worth of tools were stolen during a break-in on Massey Road.

READ MORE: Elderly man dies after crash in Waterloo

Police said a few days later, the victim noticed the tools being advertised on the website and called investigators.

A search warrant was conducted on Dec. 2 at a home on June Avenue where police found the stolen tools. They were then returned to the victim.

READ MORE: Tenants displaced in Mount Forest apartment fire

Police arrested the suspect on Wednesday and charged him with possession of stolen property.

He will make a court appearance in January.

BELOW: Calgary bike thief caught on camera after Kijiji sale goes wrong