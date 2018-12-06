Crime
Victim spots stolen tools on Kijiji days after theft: Guelph police

Police said the victim noticed the missing tools being advertised on the website Kijiji.

Guelph police say a 30-year-old man is facing charges after stolen tools were spotted on Kijiji days after they were taken from a business in the city’s north end.

Police said about $2,000 worth of tools were stolen during a break-in on Massey Road.

Police said a few days later, the victim noticed the tools being advertised on the website and called investigators.

A search warrant was conducted on Dec. 2 at a home on June Avenue where police found the stolen tools. They were then returned to the victim.

Police arrested the suspect on Wednesday and charged him with possession of stolen property.

He will make a court appearance in January.

