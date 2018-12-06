Tenants displaced in Mount Forest apartment fire

Wellington County OPP say tenants from at least 10 units have been displaced following an apartment fire in Mount Forest.

Firefighters and police were called to the area of Birmingham and Egremont streets on Thursday morning.

Police said a 32-year-old man was taken to hospital with second-degree burns to his hand.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated and damage estimates were not provided.

The Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified.

It’s not known how long the displaced tenants will be out of their homes.

Mount Forest is approximately 65 kilometres northwest of Guelph.