Elderly man dies after crash in Waterloo

An elderly man died as a result of injuries from a rush-hour collision in Waterloo on Wednesday.

Waterloo Regional Police say that just after 4 p.m., a 24-year-old man from Guelph was eastbound on University Avenue when his vehicle hit a Nissan Sentra driven by the 85-year-old man from Waterloo.

Police said that the elderly man was airlifted to a hospital in Hamilton but was later pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

ROAD CLOSURE: Lincoln Road, at University Avenue, in Waterloo is closed for a collision investigation. University Avenue eastbound traffic is still flowing, but with reduced lanes. Please avoid area if possible. pic.twitter.com/z6TV7SCAQQ — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) December 5, 2018

The intersection remained closed for several hours as officers investigated the incident.

Police say they continue to investigate and charges are pending.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.