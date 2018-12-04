Crime
Motorcyclist airlifted to Hamilton hospital after collision in Cambridge

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

Waterloo regional police are investigating a collision in Cambridge after the crash required a motorcyclist to be airlifted to a Hamilton hospital.

A motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital Monday during rush hour after a collision in Cambridge.

Waterloo regional police say a Harley-Davidson collided with a Chevy Cruze at Coronation Boulevard and Concession Road just before 5 p.m. Monday.

An Ornge air ambulance was called in and airlifted the motorcyclist, a 53-year-old Cambridge resident, to Hamilton General Hospital with a serious left leg injury.

The driver of the Cruze, a 65-year-old Cambridge resident, was uninjured in the crash.

Police say they are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to call 519-570-9777.

