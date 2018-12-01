Crime
December 1, 2018
Updated: December 1, 2018 9:11 am

Man arrested after 4 hit-and-runs in Kitchener, Cambridge

Police have arrested a man allegedly involved in four hit-and-run collisions in Kitchener and Cambridge.

A man has been arrested after he was allegedly involved in a slew of hit-and-run incidents through Kitchener and Cambridge on Friday night.

Police say the 34-year-old man left the scene of collisions at Pinebush and Hespeler roads in Cambridge as well as at three others in Kitchener.

The Kitchener incidents were at Strasburg Road and Old Country Drive as well as two intersections on Homer Watson Boulevard — at both Pioneer Drive and Manitou Drive — according to police.

Police say the man was eventually arrested after a foot pursuit.

