London man facing over 80 criminal charges following lengthy break-and-enter investigation

Police say a London man is facing more than 80 criminal charges following a lengthy investigation into a spree of break-and-enters across the city.

Members of the London Police Service Street Crime Unit, with assistance from members of the Crime Analysis Unit, conducted a nearly three-month investigation that culminated last month with the arrest of a man and the recovery of stolen property worth thousands of dollars.

Investigators believe the recovered property is from more than two dozen residential break-ins that happened between mid-August and late November.

More than $250,000 worth of property was reported stolen and more than $29,000 reported damaged. Police recovered the property while executing search warrants on Kimberly Avenue and another address in the east end of the city on Nov. 24, 2018.

“Break-and-enters to a family home are often viewed only as a property offence but we recognize the impact is much more than a broken door and missing items,” said Det.-Sgt. Ryan Scrivens, head of the general investigation section in a media release.

“This type of crime is as much about an invasion of one’s personal safety and privacy, as it is about missing televisions or computers. Some of the stolen items hold great sentimental value to their owners and are, in essence, irreplaceable.”

Trevor Goessel, 32, of London is charged with 24 counts of break-and-enter to a dwelling, 26 counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, 28 counts of failing to comply with a recognizance of bail, one count of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, one count of theft of a motor vehicle, six counts of driving while disqualified, and two counts of theft under $5,000.

He is scheduled to appear in a London court on Dec. 12, 2018, in relation to the charges.

Investigators are asking victims of a residential break-in between mid-August and late November where jewelry, purses and/or electronics were stolen to contact the London Police Service by email at recoveredproperty@londonpolice.ca.

Police say residents should provide a description of items stolen, and an investigator will be in contact.

Anyone with information in relation to these incidents is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to londoncrimestoppers.com

