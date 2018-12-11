London council committee backs private marijuana sales

London’s Community and Protective Services Committee (CPSC) voted unanimously in favour of allowing private retail of marijuana in the city.

The decision goes to city council next week. If it follows suit, Londoners will be able to buy their pot in person once the province legalizes brick and mortar stores in April.

As of right now, the only way you can get legal pot in Ontario is to buy it through the government’s website.

Under the Ontario Cannabis Licence Act, municipalities have until Jan. 22 to decide whether they want brick and mortar stores in their communities.

Municipalities that opt-out can later reverse that decision, while those that opt-in cannot go back.

Those that opt-in will also receive a certain portion of the federal excise duty.

If the province reaches $100 million in its portion of the duty over the first two years of legalization, 50 per cent of anything above that will be split between the opt-in communities.

