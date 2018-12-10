Michael Rafferty, co-killer in Tori Stafford murder, moved from maximum to medium security facility

Michael Rafferty, who along with Terri-Lynne McClintic murdered eight-year-old Tori Stafford in 2009, has been moved out of maximum security prison.

Instead, the father of his victim says, he has now been told Rafferty is in a medium-security facility.

Rodney Stafford says he learned about the transfer earlier Monday from Correctional Service Canada.

He then posted on Facebook announcing the move and expressing anger at the decision

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale was asked about the news in question period Monday but would not comment directly.

“I will examine the facts of this case to ensure that all the proper rules and procedures have been followed and that Canadians are safe.”

Rafferty and McClintic are both serving life sentences with no chance of parole for 25 years for the brutal murder of Stafford in 2009.

McClintic, however, could be eligible for release after serving just 15 because she was plead guilty and was sentenced in 2010, prior to the elimination of what is known as the faint hope clause.

She had originally been received a maximum-security classification but that was downgraded to medium-security in 2014.

Earlier this year, she was transferred from Grand Valley Institute for Women, a prison facility in Kitchener, Ont., to the Okimah Ohci healing lodge in Saskatchewan.

That sparked political backlash after it became public in September 2018, with family members of McClintic telling Global News in exclusive interviews that she was not Indigenous and should not have been allowed to transfer into the facility.

Following months of criticism that saw Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accuse Conservatives questioning the transfer of being “ambulance-chasing politicians,” the government announced on Nov. 7 it was changing the rules that allowed McClintic to be transferred in the first case.

In addition, it was introducing new criteria so that cases like hers could be reassessed.

The next day, Stafford announced he had been told McClintic had been moved out of the healing lodge and back into prison in Edmonton.

She has since been transferred back to the Grand Valley Institute for Women.

Unlike McClintic though, Rafferty was sentenced after the elimination of the faint hope clause.

That means his sentence of life with no chance of parole for 25 years stands as is.

With files from Global News’ Abigail Bimman.